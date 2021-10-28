Amarillo health department reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 102 recoveries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, as well as 102 recoveries, and one death as of Thursday morning.

Potter County reported 60 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 42 recoveries.

Randall County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1927271
Beaver5719552
Briscoe1417210
Carson54224739
Castro964371,256
Childress1,516211,521
Cimarron3292313
Collingsworth28711377
Cottle1779218
Curry7,3721186,933
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,484753,289
Donley26018550
Gray2,567793,346
Hall42315509
Hardeman38814438
Hansford447261,081
Hartley69310861
Hemphill6323680
Hutchinson2,798873,445
Lipscomb34712366
Moore2,520853,289
Ochiltree1,327371,428
Oldham1816338
Parmer1,040351,462
Potter23,48054622,011
Quay1,03023885
Randall23,73235922,305
Roberts81189
Roosevelt2,731682,492
Sherman22915278
Swisher978221,440
Texas4,105393,991
Union35112315
Wheeler62313729
TOTAL86,5851,85689,238
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss