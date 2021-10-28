Amarillo health department reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 102 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 in the area, as well as 102 recoveries, and one death as of Thursday morning.

Potter County reported 60 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 42 recoveries.

Randall County reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries.