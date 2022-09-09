AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released information regarding updated COVID-19 boosters from both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, those boosters are currently available in the Amarillo area.

What does the CDC say?

According to an announcement from the CDC earlier this month, the CDC recommended updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer-BioNTech for those ages 12 years and older and from Moderna for those ages 18 years and older. According to the CDC’s website, the COVID-19 recommendations are the following:

Those ages 6 months through 4 years should get all COVID-19 primary series doses;

Those ages 5 years and older should get all primary series doses, and the booster dose recommended for them by CDC, if eligible;

Those ages 5 years to 11 years are currently recommended to get the original (monovalent) booster;

Those ages 12 years and older are recommended to receive one updated Pfizer or Moderna (bivalent) booster. This includes people who have received all primary series doses and people who have previously received one or more original (monovalent) boosters;

Those aged 12 years to 17 years can only receive the updated Pfizer bivalent booster.

Updated COVID-19 booster shots are available in the Amarillo area at the Amarillo Public Health Department, along with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. Do you know of another location offering the new COVID-19 booster? Let us know at MyHighPlains.com!

Amarillo Public Health Department

Officials with the Amarillo Public Health Department announced Friday that the updated Omicron COVID-19 booster is available through the department.

Officials stressed that residents are eligible to receive the booster if it has been two months since they received the primary series of vaccines or when they received their last booster.

According to the Amarillo Alerts website, no appointments are necessary for individuals who are receiving COVID-19 vaccines at the Amarillo Public Health Department. Officials said first and second doses, along with boosters, are available at the following times at the department, located at 850 Martin Rd.:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday;

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Individuals are able to call 806-378-3095 to schedule a free ride to the department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic, according to the website. Mobile clinics through the department are also available, officials said. The department has scheduled the following mobile clinics throughout the city at the following events:

Sept. 10 Barrio Clean Up at 9 a.m.; Growing Amarillo at 5 p.m.

Sept. 15 Walk for Mental Health at 5 p.m.

Sept. 20 Advocacy and Resource Center’s 11th Annual Resource Fair at 9 a.m.

Sept. 24 Stamp Out Stigma at 10 a.m.; Festival de La Cultura at 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 High Plains Quinceanera Show at 12 p.m.

Sept. 29 Senior Ambassadors Coalition Fall Festival at 9 a.m.

Oct. 1 Andrea’s Project Awareness Event at 10 a.m.

Oct. 15 Walk for Mental Health at 3 p.m.



For more information on clinics, visit the Amarillo Alerts website. To schedule a public health mobile vaccination clinic, individuals are asked to call 806-378-6560.

CVS and Walgreens Pharmacies

Both CVS and Walgreens Pharmacies are also offering updated COVID-19 boosters. According to a news release from CVS Health, officials said earlier this month that the ongoing distribution of the updated boosters is on a rolling basis over the next few days and weeks. Appointments at CVS are available on their website and via the CVS Pharmacy mobile application.

“Since initial supply is limited, patients who would like to receive the updated boosters are encouraged to make an appointment using our digital scheduler,” according to a news release. “Digital scheduling offers patients flexibility and convenience, as well as the ability to schedule multiple patients at once, which makes it easier for families and other groups that want to get vaccinated together.”

Walgreens is also offering scheduled appointments through their website, via the Walgreens mobile application or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS. Officials said in a news release that additional appointments will be added daily as stores begin to receive the updated COVID-19 boosters.

Both the Pfizer and the Moderna boosters are available at CVS and Walgreens, according to releases from each of the pharmacies. Officials from both pharmacies are also encouraging individuals to get flu shots or other recommended routine immunizations at the same time.

“Walgreens has played a vital role in responding to COVID-19 as millions have turned to us as a trusted and convenient vaccination destination,” Anita Patel, the vice president of pharmacy services development at Walgreens, said in the release. “This season, we encourage everyone to stay protected by getting vaccinated with this more targeted updated COVID-19 booster in addition to receiving their flu shot or other routine immunizations in a single visit.”