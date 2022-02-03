AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Because of severe weather, officials with the city of Amarillo made the decision to close Thursday, impacting the city’s public health department’s ability to release COVID-19 numbers from Potter and Randall counties. The city is expected to update COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths for Potter and Randall counties once it reopens.

However, officials from the Texas Department of State Health Services continued to report COVID-19 data from other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, including confirmed cases and COVID-19-related deaths.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 20.89% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 212;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 141;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 70;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 85;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 59;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,015;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 903;

Available staffed hospital beds: 136;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 111.