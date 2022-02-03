AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Because of severe weather, officials with the city of Amarillo made the decision to close Thursday, impacting the city’s public health department’s ability to release COVID-19 numbers from Potter and Randall counties. The city is expected to update COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths for Potter and Randall counties once it reopens.
However, officials from the Texas Department of State Health Services continued to report COVID-19 data from other counties throughout the Texas Panhandle, including confirmed cases and COVID-19-related deaths.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 20.89% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 212;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 141;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 70;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 85;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 59;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 1,015;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 903;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 136;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
- Available ventilators: 111.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|319
|8
|Beaver
|852
|9
|Briscoe
|308
|8
|Carson
|992
|31
|Castro
|1,725
|45
|Childress
|2,155
|27
|Cimarron
|502
|2
|Collingsworth
|447
|13
|Cottle
|249
|9
|Curry
|11,851
|160
|Dallam
|1,550
|35
|Deaf Smith
|3,266
|105
|Donley
|430
|21
|Gray
|3,983
|110
|Hall
|730
|20
|Hardeman
|494
|14
|Hansford
|574
|27
|Hartley
|933
|3
|Hemphill
|913
|4
|Hutchinson
|5,146
|123
|Lipscomb
|478
|12
|Moore
|3,538
|104
|Ochiltree
|1,664
|43
|Oldham
|291
|6
|Parmer
|1,363
|46
|Potter
|34,718
|647
|Quay
|1,899
|38
|Randall
|37,024
|424
|Roberts
|137
|1
|Roosevelt
|4,654
|88
|Sherman
|345
|16
|Swisher
|1,205
|30
|Texas
|5,508
|39
|Union
|729
|12
|Wheeler
|882
|16
|TOTAL
|131,854
|2,296