Amarillo COVID-19 hospitalization sees slight decrease, increase of COVID-19-related deaths reported

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo released its weekly report on COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination rates Friday morning.

Using data from three major local hospitals – the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and the Amarillo VA Healthcare System – the City of Amarillo reported 281 deaths from COVID-19 since Aug. 1, 86.8% of whom are reported as unvaccinated. This is an increase of 23 reported COVID-19-related deaths from last week’s hospitalization report.

According to the data, 155 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Amarillo area. Out of the total currently hospitalized, 93.5% of the patients are reported as unvaccinated. This is a decrease of 17 hospitalized COVID-19 patients from last week’s hospitalization report.

Out of the total hospitalized for COVID-19, 66 COVID-19 patients were reported to be in local intensive care units (ICU), 98.5% of whom are reported as not vaccinated. This is a decrease of seven COVID-19 patients in the ICU from last week’s hospitalization report. Out of the total, 43 COVID-19 patients are reported to be on ventilators, all of whom are reported as not vaccinated. This is a decrease of one COVID-19 patient on the ventilator from last week’s hospitalization report.

Other incoming updates for Friday afternoon are expected to include the daily COVID-19 report card. MyHighPlains.com will also update on COVID-19 numbers in local school districts.