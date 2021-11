Amarillo area schools release weekly report on COVID-19 among students, staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Following Friday’s report on local vaccination rates among those hospitalized from COVID-19 and the recommendation for children aged five through 17 to be vaccinated, schools in the High Plains reported recent case numbers among students and staff.

As of Friday morning, Amarillo ISD reported 48 new COVID-19 cases among students and 23 among staff. River Road ISD reported three new staff cases, and Bushland ISD reported one new staff case. Canyon ISD reported 27 new student cases of COVID-19 and 18 among staff.