Amarillo area reports 982 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 144 recoveries

Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 982 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death, and 144 recoveries, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website.

Potter County reported 430 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death, and 69 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 31,661 cases, 631 deaths, and 26,163 recoveries.

Randall County reported 552 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 33,341 cases, 412 deaths, and 27,563 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 26.11% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 247;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 146;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 97;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 40;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 57;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 946;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 841;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 128;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 128.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong2988
Beaver7889
Briscoe2748
Carson92830
Castro1,54345
Childress2,10226
Cimarron4732
Collingsworth42813
Cottle2409
Curry10,506147
Dallam1,47934
Deaf Smith3,147103
Donley38420
Gray3,814106
Hall70718
Hardeman47314
Hansford55827
Hartley9033
Hemphill8963
Hutchinson4,753118
Lipscomb47113
Moore3,319100
Ochiltree1,62940
Oldham2796
Parmer1,29846
Potter31,661631
Quay1,76135
Randall33,341412
Roberts1331
Roosevelt4,13784
Sherman33916
Swisher1,16528
Texas5,21039
Union63612
Wheeler87115
TOTAL121,1432,223

