Amarillo area reports 982 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 144 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 982 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death, and 144 recoveries, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website.

Potter County reported 430 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death, and 69 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 31,661 cases, 631 deaths, and 26,163 recoveries.

Randall County reported 552 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 33,341 cases, 412 deaths, and 27,563 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 26.11% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 247;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 146;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 97;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 40;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 57;

Total staffed hospital beds: 946;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 841;

Available staffed hospital beds: 128;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 128.