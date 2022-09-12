AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 98 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 177 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,548 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 85 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 39,687 cases, 771 deaths and 38,127 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 789 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and 92 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 42,134 cases, 534 deaths and 40,841 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 759 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,000;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 880;
Available staffed hospital beds: 198;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42610
Beaver1,1029
Briscoe3718
Carson1,14537
Castro2,03848
Childress2,64134
Cimarron6652
Collingsworth53216
Cottle3039
Curry14,381229
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,166115
Donley47726
Gray4,293132
Hall95124
Hardeman52820
Hansford71430
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1117
Hutchinson5,760137
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,925113
Ochiltree2,17548
Oldham3316
Parmer1,52653
Potter39,687771
Quay2,35567
Randall42,134534
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,784107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31534
Texas6,49139
Union85719
Wheeler97123
TOTAL153,0602,789