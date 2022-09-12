AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 98 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 177 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,548 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 85 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 39,687 cases, 771 deaths and 38,127 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 789 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and 92 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 42,134 cases, 534 deaths and 40,841 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 759 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,000;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 880;

Available staffed hospital beds: 198;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 145.