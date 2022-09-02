AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 84 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,824 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,465 cases, 771 deaths and 37,770 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 924 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,940 cases, 533 deaths and 40,507 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 900 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.39% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 945;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 828;

Available staffed hospital beds: 184;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 144.