AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 96 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 84 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,824 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,465 cases, 771 deaths and 37,770 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 924 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,940 cases, 533 deaths and 40,507 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 900 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.39% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 945;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 828;
Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 144.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|425
|10
|Beaver
|1,088
|9
|Briscoe
|365
|8
|Carson
|1,143
|37
|Castro
|2,009
|48
|Childress
|2,617
|34
|Cimarron
|663
|2
|Collingsworth
|525
|16
|Cottle
|299
|9
|Curry
|14,318
|227
|Dallam
|1,764
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,139
|115
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,284
|132
|Hall
|933
|24
|Hardeman
|522
|20
|Hansford
|714
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,103
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,734
|137
|Lipscomb
|568
|17
|Moore
|3,917
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,174
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,523
|53
|Potter
|39,465
|771
|Quay
|2,336
|67
|Randall
|41,940
|533
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,758
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,311
|34
|Texas
|6,461
|39
|Union
|855
|18
|Wheeler
|969
|22
|TOTAL
|152,296
|2,786