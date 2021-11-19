Amarillo area reports 95 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 87 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Friday, as well as three deaths and 87 recoveries.

Potter County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 35 recoveries.

Randall County reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 52 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.06%.