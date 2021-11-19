Amarillo area reports 95 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 87 recoveries

Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Friday, as well as three deaths and 87 recoveries.

Potter County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 35 recoveries.

Randall County reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 52 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.06%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1987277
Beaver5909561
Briscoe1507219
Carson55524763
Castro991381,300
Childress1,555211,573
Cimarron3372326
Collingsworth30311387
Cottle1859226
Curry7,6381257,126
Dallam1,047111,231
Deaf Smith2,516823,323
Donley26618571
Gray2,639813,443
Hall43515520
Hardeman39214442
Hansford450261,107
Hartley69610861
Hemphill6383697
Hutchinson2,926933,616
Lipscomb36712377
Moore2,560883,392
Ochiltree1,356381,497
Oldham1916355
Parmer1,049401,475
Potter24,41856322,770
Quay1,13323972
Randall25,03236723,181
Roberts84194
Roosevelt2,858702,598
Sherman23015280
Swisher980221,454
Texas4,222394,049
Union37512336
Wheeler63213742
TOTAL90,2091,92092,274
