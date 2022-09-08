AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 77 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,654 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,626 cases, 771 deaths and 37,994 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 861 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and 41 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,051 cases, 534 deaths and 40,724 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 793 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.14% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 30;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 24;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 956;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 835;
Available staffed hospital beds: 176;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42610
Beaver1,1029
Briscoe3688
Carson1,14437
Castro2,03348
Childress2,62634
Cimarron6652
Collingsworth52716
Cottle3009
Curry14,373229
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,154115
Donley47326
Gray4,290132
Hall93624
Hardeman52520
Hansford71430
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1117
Hutchinson5,749137
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,921113
Ochiltree2,17548
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52653
Potter39,626771
Quay2,34767
Randall42,051534
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,783107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31334
Texas6,49139
Union85619
Wheeler97022
TOTAL152,8102,788