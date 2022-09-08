AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 77 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,654 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,626 cases, 771 deaths and 37,994 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 861 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and 41 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,051 cases, 534 deaths and 40,724 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 793 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.14% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 30;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 24;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 956;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 835;
Available staffed hospital beds: 176;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|426
|10
|Beaver
|1,102
|9
|Briscoe
|368
|8
|Carson
|1,144
|37
|Castro
|2,033
|48
|Childress
|2,626
|34
|Cimarron
|665
|2
|Collingsworth
|527
|16
|Cottle
|300
|9
|Curry
|14,373
|229
|Dallam
|1,765
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,154
|115
|Donley
|473
|26
|Gray
|4,290
|132
|Hall
|936
|24
|Hardeman
|525
|20
|Hansford
|714
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,111
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,749
|137
|Lipscomb
|569
|17
|Moore
|3,921
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,175
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,526
|53
|Potter
|39,626
|771
|Quay
|2,347
|67
|Randall
|42,051
|534
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,783
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,313
|34
|Texas
|6,491
|39
|Union
|856
|19
|Wheeler
|970
|22
|TOTAL
|152,810
|2,788