AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 77 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,654 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,626 cases, 771 deaths and 37,994 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 861 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and 41 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,051 cases, 534 deaths and 40,724 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 793 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.14% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 30;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 24;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 956;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 835;

Available staffed hospital beds: 176;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 145.