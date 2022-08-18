AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,073 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,914 cases, 770 deaths and 37,085 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,059 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 54 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 41,372 cases, 530 deaths and 39,828 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,014 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.28% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 17;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 903;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 791;

Available staffed hospital beds: 193;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 145.