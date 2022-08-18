AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,073 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,914 cases, 770 deaths and 37,085 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,059 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 54 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 41,372 cases, 530 deaths and 39,828 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,014 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.28% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 17;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 903;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 791;
Available staffed hospital beds: 193;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong41910
Beaver1,0659
Briscoe3618
Carson1,13537
Castro1,96548
Childress2,61434
Cimarron6272
Collingsworth52216
Cottle2999
Curry14,093223
Dallam1,76442
Deaf Smith4,093115
Donley47226
Gray4,265130
Hall92824
Hardeman51920
Hansford70630
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1017
Hutchinson5,701137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,903113
Ochiltree2,16248
Oldham3256
Parmer1,51753
Potter38,914770
Quay2,30166
Randall41,372530
Roberts1542
Roosevelt5,634107
Sherman37116
Swisher1,30534
Texas6,38639
Union85317
Wheeler96822
TOTAL160,0582,770