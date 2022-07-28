AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 93 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 112 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and 65 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,080 cases, 764 deaths and 36,057 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,259 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 47 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40.569 cases, 526 deaths and 38,882 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,161 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.79% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 34;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 940;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 834;

Available staffed hospital beds: 179;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 141.