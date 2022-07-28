AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 93 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 112 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and 65 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,080 cases, 764 deaths and 36,057 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,259 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 47 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40.569 cases, 526 deaths and 38,882 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,161 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.79% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 34;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 940;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 834;
Available staffed hospital beds: 179;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 141.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong40310
Beaver1,0429
Briscoe3548
Carson1,11537
Castro1,92347
Childress2,59334
Cimarron6102
Collingsworth51016
Cottle2949
Curry13,783220
Dallam1,75142
Deaf Smith3,922115
Donley46926
Gray4,225127
Hall91824
Hardeman51319
Hansford70329
Hartley1,0373
Hemphill1,0967
Hutchinson5,625136
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,877112
Ochiltree2,13848
Oldham3216
Parmer1,50553
Potter38,080764
Quay2,21364
Randall40,569526
Roberts1522
Roosevelt5,425106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,29134
Texas6,26139
Union83417
Wheeler95123
TOTAL147,4412,747