AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 93 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 112 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and 65 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,080 cases, 764 deaths and 36,057 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,259 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 47 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 40.569 cases, 526 deaths and 38,882 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,161 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.79% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 34;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 940;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 834;
Available staffed hospital beds: 179;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 141.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|403
|10
|Beaver
|1,042
|9
|Briscoe
|354
|8
|Carson
|1,115
|37
|Castro
|1,923
|47
|Childress
|2,593
|34
|Cimarron
|610
|2
|Collingsworth
|510
|16
|Cottle
|294
|9
|Curry
|13,783
|220
|Dallam
|1,751
|42
|Deaf Smith
|3,922
|115
|Donley
|469
|26
|Gray
|4,225
|127
|Hall
|918
|24
|Hardeman
|513
|19
|Hansford
|703
|29
|Hartley
|1,037
|3
|Hemphill
|1,096
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,625
|136
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,877
|112
|Ochiltree
|2,138
|48
|Oldham
|321
|6
|Parmer
|1,505
|53
|Potter
|38,080
|764
|Quay
|2,213
|64
|Randall
|40,569
|526
|Roberts
|152
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,425
|106
|Sherman
|370
|16
|Swisher
|1,291
|34
|Texas
|6,261
|39
|Union
|834
|17
|Wheeler
|951
|23
|TOTAL
|147,441
|2,747