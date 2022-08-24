AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 150 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,902 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 75 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,142 cases, 770 deaths and 37,424 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 948 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases and 75 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,630 cases, 531 deaths and 40,145 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 954 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 928;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 811;
Available staffed hospital beds: 171;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 138.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|419
|10
|Beaver
|1,065
|9
|Briscoe
|361
|8
|Carson
|1,139
|37
|Castro
|1,987
|48
|Childress
|2,616
|34
|Cimarron
|627
|2
|Collingsworth
|522
|16
|Cottle
|299
|9
|Curry
|14,212
|224
|Dallam
|1,764
|42
|Deaf Smith
|4,107
|115
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,277
|131
|Hall
|930
|24
|Hardeman
|519
|20
|Hansford
|712
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,101
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,707
|137
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,910
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,164
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,520
|53
|Potter
|39,142
|770
|Quay
|2,312
|67
|Randall
|41,630
|531
|Roberts
|155
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,699
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,309
|34
|Texas
|6,386
|39
|Union
|854
|17
|Wheeler
|968
|22
|TOTAL
|151,196
|2,774