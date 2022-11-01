AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 91 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 73 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and 30 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,203 cases, 773 deaths and 39,252 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 178 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and 43 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,765 cases, 537 deaths and 41,986 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 242 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.61% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 995;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 875;
Available staffed hospital beds: 199;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 146.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|430
|10
|Beaver
|1,130
|9
|Briscoe
|382
|8
|Carson
|1,150
|37
|Castro
|2,057
|48
|Childress
|2,662
|34
|Cimarron
|671
|2
|Collingsworth
|539
|16
|Cottle
|303
|9
|Curry
|14,570
|231
|Dallam
|1,767
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,209
|117
|Donley
|478
|26
|Gray
|4,303
|131
|Hall
|959
|24
|Hardeman
|541
|20
|Hansford
|720
|30
|Hartley
|1,046
|3
|Hemphill
|1,120
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,823
|141
|Lipscomb
|571
|17
|Moore
|3,940
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,182
|49
|Oldham
|333
|6
|Parmer
|1,532
|53
|Potter
|40,203
|773
|Quay
|2,396
|69
|Randall
|42,765
|537
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,850
|109
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,327
|34
|Texas
|6,574
|39
|Union
|905
|19
|Wheeler
|978
|23
|TOTAL
|154,947
|2,807