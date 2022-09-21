AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 154 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,314 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,865 cases, 771 deaths and 38,443 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 651 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and 77 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,343 cases, 534 deaths and 41,146 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 663 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.65% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 970;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;

Available staffed hospital beds: 205;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 147.