AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 89 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 59 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,324 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,223 cases, 767 deaths and 36,279 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,177 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and 25 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 40.719 cases, 529 deaths and 39,043 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,147 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.73% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 24;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 880;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 771;
Available staffed hospital beds: 193;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 134.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong40710
Beaver1,0429
Briscoe3578
Carson1,11837
Castro1,92847
Childress2,59834
Cimarron6102
Collingsworth51016
Cottle2959
Curry13,886221
Dallam1,75241
Deaf Smith4,009115
Donley47026
Gray4,235127
Hall92024
Hardeman51419
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0383
Hemphill1,0967
Hutchinson5,647136
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,885112
Ochiltree2,14148
Oldham3216
Parmer1,50753
Potter38,223767
Quay22,31364
Randall40,719529
Roberts1522
Roosevelt5,452106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,29634
Texas6,26139
Union83917
Wheeler95223
TOTAL168,0352,753