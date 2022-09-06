AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 262 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,639 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 133 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,510 cases, 771 deaths and 37,903 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 836 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 129 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,973 cases, 534 deaths and 40,636 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 803 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.19% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 8;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 931;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 814;
Available staffed hospital beds: 156;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 140.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42510
Beaver1,0889
Briscoe3658
Carson1,14437
Castro2,03148
Childress2,62334
Cimarron6632
Collingsworth52716
Cottle3009
Curry14,326229
Dallam1,76443
Deaf Smith4,149115
Donley47326
Gray4,290132
Hall93524
Hardeman52420
Hansford71430
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1087
Hutchinson5,747137
Lipscomb56817
Moore3,921113
Ochiltree2,17448
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52653
Potter39,510771
Quay2,33667
Randall41,973534
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,758107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31334
Texas6,46139
Union85618
Wheeler96922
TOTAL152,4622,788