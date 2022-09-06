AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 262 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,639 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 133 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,510 cases, 771 deaths and 37,903 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 836 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 129 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,973 cases, 534 deaths and 40,636 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 803 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.19% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 8;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 931;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 814;
Available staffed hospital beds: 156;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 140.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|425
|10
|Beaver
|1,088
|9
|Briscoe
|365
|8
|Carson
|1,144
|37
|Castro
|2,031
|48
|Childress
|2,623
|34
|Cimarron
|663
|2
|Collingsworth
|527
|16
|Cottle
|300
|9
|Curry
|14,326
|229
|Dallam
|1,764
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,149
|115
|Donley
|473
|26
|Gray
|4,290
|132
|Hall
|935
|24
|Hardeman
|524
|20
|Hansford
|714
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,108
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,747
|137
|Lipscomb
|568
|17
|Moore
|3,921
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,174
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,526
|53
|Potter
|39,510
|771
|Quay
|2,336
|67
|Randall
|41,973
|534
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,758
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,313
|34
|Texas
|6,461
|39
|Union
|856
|18
|Wheeler
|969
|22
|TOTAL
|152,462
|2,788