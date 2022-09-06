AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 262 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,639 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 133 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,510 cases, 771 deaths and 37,903 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 836 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 129 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,973 cases, 534 deaths and 40,636 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 803 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.19% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 8;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 931;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 814;

Available staffed hospital beds: 156;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 140.