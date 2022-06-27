AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 55 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 36,498 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,264 recoveries.

Randall County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 39,077 cases, 519 deaths, and 38,043 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.22% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 993;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;
Available staffed hospital beds: 178;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 139.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong37110
Beaver9919
Briscoe3458
Carson1,08837
Castro1,84247
Childress2,50234
Cimarron5752
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2769
Curry13,189208
Dallam1,74240
Deaf Smith3,825112
Donley46326
Gray4,176127
Hall89224
Hardeman50219
Hansford65829
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0817
Hutchinson5,488136
Lipscomb55617
Moore3,840111
Ochiltree2,08548
Oldham3136
Parmer1,48252
Potter36,498759
Quay2,08758
Randall39,077519
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,14798
Sherman36716
Swisher1,27034
Texas6,05839
Union81117
Wheeler93222
TOTAL142,2132,701