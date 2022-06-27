AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 55 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 36,498 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,264 recoveries.
Randall County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 39,077 cases, 519 deaths, and 38,043 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.22% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 993;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;
Available staffed hospital beds: 178;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 139.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|371
|10
|Beaver
|991
|9
|Briscoe
|345
|8
|Carson
|1,088
|37
|Castro
|1,842
|47
|Childress
|2,502
|34
|Cimarron
|575
|2
|Collingsworth
|498
|16
|Cottle
|276
|9
|Curry
|13,189
|208
|Dallam
|1,742
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,825
|112
|Donley
|463
|26
|Gray
|4,176
|127
|Hall
|892
|24
|Hardeman
|502
|19
|Hansford
|658
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,081
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,488
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|17
|Moore
|3,840
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,085
|48
|Oldham
|313
|6
|Parmer
|1,482
|52
|Potter
|36,498
|759
|Quay
|2,087
|58
|Randall
|39,077
|519
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,147
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,270
|34
|Texas
|6,058
|39
|Union
|811
|17
|Wheeler
|932
|22
|TOTAL
|142,213
|2,701