AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 55 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 34 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 36,498 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,264 recoveries.

Randall County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 39,077 cases, 519 deaths, and 38,043 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.22% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 993;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;

Available staffed hospital beds: 178;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 139.