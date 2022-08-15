AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 304 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,077 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 119 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,747 cases, 769 deaths and 36,927 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,051 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and 185 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,221 cases, 530 deaths and 39,665 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,026 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.41% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 914;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 802;

Available staffed hospital beds: 165;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 145.