AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 304 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,077 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 119 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,747 cases, 769 deaths and 36,927 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,051 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and 185 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,221 cases, 530 deaths and 39,665 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,026 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.41% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 914;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 802;
Available staffed hospital beds: 165;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|417
|10
|Beaver
|1,058
|9
|Briscoe
|359
|8
|Carson
|1,133
|37
|Castro
|1,965
|47
|Childress
|2,614
|34
|Cimarron
|625
|2
|Collingsworth
|521
|16
|Cottle
|299
|9
|Curry
|14,078
|221
|Dallam
|1,764
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,069
|114
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,264
|130
|Hall
|926
|24
|Hardeman
|519
|20
|Hansford
|706
|29
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,099
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,696
|137
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,903
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,160
|48
|Oldham
|324
|6
|Parmer
|1,516
|53
|Potter
|38,747
|769
|Quay
|2,292
|65
|Randall
|41,221
|530
|Roberts
|154
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,619
|106
|Sherman
|371
|16
|Swisher
|1,304
|34
|Texas
|6,343
|39
|Union
|851
|17
|Wheeler
|968
|22
|TOTAL
|149,966
|2,763