AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 63 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 33 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 36,727 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,327 recoveries.

Randall County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 30 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 39,320 cases, 520 deaths, and 38,092 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.91% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 24;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 961;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 831;
Available staffed hospital beds: 185;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 141.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong37210
Beaver9939
Briscoe3468
Carson1,08937
Castro1,84747
Childress2,51234
Cimarron5842
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2779
Curry13,314209
Dallam1,74240
Deaf Smith3,834112
Donley46326
Gray4,177127
Hall89424
Hardeman50219
Hansford66429
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0857
Hutchinson5,500136
Lipscomb55617
Moore3,842111
Ochiltree2,09048
Oldham3146
Parmer1,48352
Potter36,727759
Quay2,09558
Randall39,320520
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,17098
Sherman36816
Swisher1,27034
Texas6,09139
Union81317
Wheeler93322
TOTAL142,9512,703