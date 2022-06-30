AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 63 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 33 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 36,727 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,327 recoveries.
Randall County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 30 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 39,320 cases, 520 deaths, and 38,092 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.91% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 24;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 961;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 831;
Available staffed hospital beds: 185;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 141.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|372
|10
|Beaver
|993
|9
|Briscoe
|346
|8
|Carson
|1,089
|37
|Castro
|1,847
|47
|Childress
|2,512
|34
|Cimarron
|584
|2
|Collingsworth
|498
|16
|Cottle
|277
|9
|Curry
|13,314
|209
|Dallam
|1,742
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,834
|112
|Donley
|463
|26
|Gray
|4,177
|127
|Hall
|894
|24
|Hardeman
|502
|19
|Hansford
|664
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,085
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,500
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|17
|Moore
|3,842
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,090
|48
|Oldham
|314
|6
|Parmer
|1,483
|52
|Potter
|36,727
|759
|Quay
|2,095
|58
|Randall
|39,320
|520
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,170
|98
|Sherman
|368
|16
|Swisher
|1,270
|34
|Texas
|6,091
|39
|Union
|813
|17
|Wheeler
|933
|22
|TOTAL
|142,951
|2,703