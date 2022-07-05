AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 128 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and 65 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,840 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,415 recoveries.

Randall County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 63 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 39,415 cases, 521 deaths, and 38,166 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.21% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 31;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 8;
Total staffed hospital beds: 965;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 840;
Available staffed hospital beds: 198;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 144.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong37810
Beaver9939
Briscoe3478
Carson1,09337
Castro1,85147
Childress2,52734
Cimarron5842
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2779
Curry13,314209
Dallam1,74340
Deaf Smith3,841112
Donley46526
Gray4,182127
Hall89424
Hardeman50419
Hansford66629
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0877
Hutchinson5,513136
Lipscomb55617
Moore3,847111
Ochiltree2,09148
Oldham3166
Parmer1,48752
Potter36,840759
Quay2,09558
Randall39,415521
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,17098
Sherman36916
Swisher1,27434
Texas6,09139
Union81317
Wheeler93322
TOTAL143,2412,704