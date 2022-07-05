AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 84 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 128 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and 65 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,840 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,415 recoveries.

Randall County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 63 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 39,415 cases, 521 deaths, and 38,166 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.21% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 31;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 8;

Total staffed hospital beds: 965;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 840;

Available staffed hospital beds: 198;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 144.