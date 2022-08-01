AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, five COVID-19-related deaths and 226 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,295 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 130 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,183 cases, 766 deaths and 36,245 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,172 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, three COVID-19-related deaths and 96 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40.670 cases, 529 deaths and 39,018 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,123 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 36;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 25;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 8;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 4;
Total staffed hospital beds: 947;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 838;
Available staffed hospital beds: 181;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 141.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong40710
Beaver1,0429
Briscoe3578
Carson1,11637
Castro1,92847
Childress2,59634
Cimarron6102
Collingsworth51016
Cottle2959
Curry13,886221
Dallam1,75241
Deaf Smith3,994115
Donley46926
Gray4,235127
Hall92024
Hardeman51419
Hansford70429
Hartley1,0383
Hemphill1,0967
Hutchinson5,645136
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,885112
Ochiltree2,14148
Oldham3216
Parmer1,50753
Potter38,183766
Quay2,31364
Randall40,670529
Roberts1522
Roosevelt5,452106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,29534
Texas6,26139
Union83917
Wheeler95223
TOTAL168,0212,752