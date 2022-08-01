AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, five COVID-19-related deaths and 226 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,295 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 130 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 38,183 cases, 766 deaths and 36,245 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,172 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases, three COVID-19-related deaths and 96 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40.670 cases, 529 deaths and 39,018 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,123 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 36;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 25;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 8;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 4;

Total staffed hospital beds: 947;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 838;

Available staffed hospital beds: 181;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 141.