AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 159 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,250 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 81 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,591 cases, 768 deaths and 36,704 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,119 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 78 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,088 cases, 530 deaths and 39,427 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,131 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 907;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 790;
Available staffed hospital beds: 172;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 143.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|413
|10
|Beaver
|1,050
|9
|Briscoe
|359
|8
|Carson
|1,126
|37
|Castro
|1,954
|47
|Childress
|2,612
|34
|Cimarron
|614
|2
|Collingsworth
|519
|16
|Cottle
|298
|9
|Curry
|14,029
|221
|Dallam
|1,762
|42
|Deaf Smith
|4,056
|115
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,258
|129
|Hall
|924
|24
|Hardeman
|515
|19
|Hansford
|706
|29
|Hartley
|1,042
|3
|Hemphill
|1,099
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,674
|137
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,899
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,160
|48
|Oldham
|324
|6
|Parmer
|1,513
|53
|Potter
|38,591
|768
|Quay
|2,277
|65
|Randall
|41,088
|530
|Roberts
|154
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,575
|106
|Sherman
|371
|16
|Swisher
|1,302
|34
|Texas
|6,307
|39
|Union
|849
|17
|Wheeler
|967
|23
|TOTAL
|149,425
|2,761