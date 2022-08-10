AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 159 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,250 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 81 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,591 cases, 768 deaths and 36,704 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,119 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 78 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,088 cases, 530 deaths and 39,427 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,131 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 907;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 790;

Available staffed hospital beds: 172;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 143.