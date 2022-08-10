AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 159 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,250 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 81 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,591 cases, 768 deaths and 36,704 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,119 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 78 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,088 cases, 530 deaths and 39,427 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,131 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 907;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 790;
Available staffed hospital beds: 172;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong41310
Beaver1,0509
Briscoe3598
Carson1,12637
Castro1,95447
Childress2,61234
Cimarron6142
Collingsworth51916
Cottle2989
Curry14,029221
Dallam1,76242
Deaf Smith4,056115
Donley47226
Gray4,258129
Hall92424
Hardeman51519
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0423
Hemphill1,0997
Hutchinson5,674137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,899113
Ochiltree2,16048
Oldham3246
Parmer1,51353
Potter38,591768
Quay2,27765
Randall41,088530
Roberts1542
Roosevelt5,575106
Sherman37116
Swisher1,30234
Texas6,30739
Union84917
Wheeler96723
TOTAL149,4252,761