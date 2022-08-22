AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 80 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 270 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

As of Monday, there are 1,892 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. Both Potter and Randall counties are reporting less than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 131 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 39,054 cases, 770 deaths and 37,324 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 960 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and 140 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,498 cases, 530 deaths and 40,036 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 932 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.39% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 922;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 805;

Available staffed hospital beds: 186;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 141.