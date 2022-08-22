AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 80 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 270 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
As of Monday, there are 1,892 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. Both Potter and Randall counties are reporting less than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 131 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 39,054 cases, 770 deaths and 37,324 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 960 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and 140 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,498 cases, 530 deaths and 40,036 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 932 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.39% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 922;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 805;
Available staffed hospital beds: 186;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 141.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|419
|10
|Beaver
|1,065
|9
|Briscoe
|361
|8
|Carson
|1,137
|37
|Castro
|1,987
|48
|Childress
|2,616
|34
|Cimarron
|627
|2
|Collingsworth
|522
|16
|Cottle
|299
|9
|Curry
|14,166
|223
|Dallam
|1,764
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,106
|115
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,270
|130
|Hall
|929
|24
|Hardeman
|519
|20
|Hansford
|710
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,101
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,707
|137
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,910
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,163
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,518
|53
|Potter
|39,054
|770
|Quay
|2,307
|67
|Randall
|41,498
|530
|Roberts
|155
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,641
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,306
|34
|Texas
|6,386
|39
|Union
|853
|17
|Wheeler
|968
|22
|TOTAL
|150,847
|2,772