AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 80 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 270 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. 

As of Monday, there are 1,892 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. Both Potter and Randall counties are reporting less than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and 131 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 39,054 cases, 770 deaths and 37,324 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 960 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and 140 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,498 cases, 530 deaths and 40,036 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 932 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.39% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 922;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 805;
Available staffed hospital beds: 186;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 141.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong41910
Beaver1,0659
Briscoe3618
Carson1,13737
Castro1,98748
Childress2,61634
Cimarron6272
Collingsworth52216
Cottle2999
Curry14,166223
Dallam1,76443
Deaf Smith4,106115
Donley47226
Gray4,270130
Hall92924
Hardeman51920
Hansford71030
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1017
Hutchinson5,707137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,910113
Ochiltree2,16348
Oldham3306
Parmer1,51853
Potter39,054770
Quay2,30767
Randall41,498530
Roberts1552
Roosevelt5,641107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,30634
Texas6,38639
Union85317
Wheeler96822
TOTAL150,8472,772