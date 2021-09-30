Amarillo area reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 232 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 232 recoveries.

Potter County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 107 recoveries.

Randall County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 125 recoveries.

This story has been corrected to reflect the correct number of new cases of COVID-19 and recoveries reported by the Amarillo Public Health Department.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1827239
Beaver5196500
Briscoe1267195
Carson50918692
Castro898341,181
Childress1,449201,431
Cimarron2982290
Collingsworth2809365
Cottle1679207
Curry7,0721036,112
Dallam1,002111,161
Deaf Smith2,417693,158
Donley24518478
Gray2,504673,107
Hall41815493
Hardeman37813429
Hansford429261,020
Hartley67210820
Hemphill6073638
Hutchinson2,553813,050
Lipscomb33412356
Moore2,459793,158
Ochiltree1,212321,297
Oldham1714321
Parmer1,021351,426
Potter22,48853520,324
Quay92314721
Randall22,59835320,119
Roberts74179
Roosevelt2,572662,301
Sherman22813269
Swisher872221,298
Texas3,847363,769
Union32511275
Wheeler60212680
TOTAL82,5801,75782,283
