Amarillo area reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 232 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, and 232 recoveries.
Potter County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 107 recoveries.
Randall County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 125 recoveries.
This story has been corrected to reflect the correct number of new cases of COVID-19 and recoveries reported by the Amarillo Public Health Department.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|182
|7
|239
|Beaver
|519
|6
|500
|Briscoe
|126
|7
|195
|Carson
|509
|18
|692
|Castro
|898
|34
|1,181
|Childress
|1,449
|20
|1,431
|Cimarron
|298
|2
|290
|Collingsworth
|280
|9
|365
|Cottle
|167
|9
|207
|Curry
|7,072
|103
|6,112
|Dallam
|1,002
|11
|1,161
|Deaf Smith
|2,417
|69
|3,158
|Donley
|245
|18
|478
|Gray
|2,504
|67
|3,107
|Hall
|418
|15
|493
|Hardeman
|378
|13
|429
|Hansford
|429
|26
|1,020
|Hartley
|672
|10
|820
|Hemphill
|607
|3
|638
|Hutchinson
|2,553
|81
|3,050
|Lipscomb
|334
|12
|356
|Moore
|2,459
|79
|3,158
|Ochiltree
|1,212
|32
|1,297
|Oldham
|171
|4
|321
|Parmer
|1,021
|35
|1,426
|Potter
|22,488
|535
|20,324
|Quay
|923
|14
|721
|Randall
|22,598
|353
|20,119
|Roberts
|74
|1
|79
|Roosevelt
|2,572
|66
|2,301
|Sherman
|228
|13
|269
|Swisher
|872
|22
|1,298
|Texas
|3,847
|36
|3,769
|Union
|325
|11
|275
|Wheeler
|602
|12
|680
|TOTAL
|82,580
|1,757
|82,283