AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 11 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and nine COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,889 cases, 754 deaths, and 35,078 recoveries.

Randall County reported six new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,439 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,872 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.32% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 3;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 953;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 823;

Available staffed hospital beds: 206;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 11;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 141.