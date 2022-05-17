AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 11 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and nine COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,889 cases, 754 deaths, and 35,078 recoveries.

Randall County reported six new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,439 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,872 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.32% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 3;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 953;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 823;
Available staffed hospital beds: 206;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 11;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 141.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3619
Beaver9699
Briscoe3408
Carson1,07836
Castro1,80347
Childress2,47433
Cimarron5662
Collingsworth49416
Cottle2719
Curry12,815199
Dallam1,73540
Deaf Smith3,762111
Donley46026
Gray4,154125
Hall87224
Hardeman49919
Hansford64729
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,396135
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,741111
Ochiltree2,06648
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter35,889754
Quay2,00754
Randall38,439517
Roberts1482
Roosevelt5,02597
Sherman36716
Swisher1,25834
Texas5,99639
Union78616
Wheeler92623
TOTAL139,7872,672