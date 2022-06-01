AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 9 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,008 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,124 recoveries.

Randall County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and 5 COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,550 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,906 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 3;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 948;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 818;
Available staffed hospital beds: 200;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 9;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 148.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36110
Beaver9709
Briscoe3408
Carson1,08136
Castro1,80547
Childress2,47633
Cimarron5672
Collingsworth49416
Cottle2729
Curry12,961205
Dallam1,73940
Deaf Smith3,766111
Donley46126
Gray4,159125
Hall87324
Hardeman49919
Hansford64829
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0767
Hutchinson5,404136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,745111
Ochiltree2,06848
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter36,008755
Quay2,03757
Randall38,550518
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,06398
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26234
Texas6,00139
Union79116
Wheeler92623
TOTAL140,2892,686