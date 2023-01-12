AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 108 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,577 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and 46 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 41,923 cases, 778 deaths, and 40,430 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 715 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and 62 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 44,758 cases, 541 deaths, and 43,355 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 862 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,052;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 924;
Available staffed hospital beds: 236;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 142.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43910
Beaver1,1499
Briscoe4228
Carson1,17338
Castro2,16348
Childress2,78534
Cimarron6912
Collingsworth55216
Cottle3309
Curry15,071233
Dallam1,78044
Deaf Smith4,350118
Donley49426
Gray4,379133
Hall99224
Hardeman56721
Hansford72930
Hartley1,0513
Hemphill1,2058
Hutchinson5,984146
Lipscomb58817
Moore4,039115
Ochiltree2,21349
Oldham3386
Parmer1,54354
Potter41,923778
Quay2,52870
Randall44,758541
Roberts1602
Roosevelt6,078110
Sherman37716
Swisher1,35434
Texas6,74039
Union92920
Wheeler1,01425
TOTAL160,9002,836