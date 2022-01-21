Amarillo area reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 136 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 775 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 136 recoveries, according to Friday’s COVID-19 report card.

Potter County reported 317 new cases of COVID-19 and 64 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 31,978 cases, 631 deaths, and 26,227 recoveries.

Randall County reported 458 new cases of COVID-19 and 72 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 33,799 cases, 412 deaths, and 27,635 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 26.11% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 247;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 146;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 97;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 4;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 40;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 57;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 946;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 841;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 128;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 128.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong2998
Beaver7889
Briscoe2878
Carson93531
Castro1,54745
Childress2,10526
Cimarron4732
Collingsworth43213
Cottle2419
Curry10,635148
Dallam1,47934
Deaf Smith3,158103
Donley39120
Gray3,829106
Hall71118
Hardeman47514
Hansford55927
Hartley9083
Hemphill8973
Hutchinson4,809119
Lipscomb47213
Moore3,329100
Ochiltree1,63840
Oldham2806
Parmer1,30646
Potter31,978631
Quay1,78435
Randall33,799412
Roberts1331
Roosevelt4,17485
Sherman33916
Swisher1,17128
Texas5,21039
Union64112
Wheeler87615
TOTAL121,3132,225

