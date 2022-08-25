AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 78 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 39 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,194 cases, 770 deaths and 37,463 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 961 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and 39 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 41,654 cases, 531 deaths and 40,184 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 939 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services said that the COVID-19 hospitalization data, along with the COVID-19 case and death data, has been delayed “due to data reporting issues.”
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|419
|10
|Beaver
|1,068
|9
|Briscoe
|361
|8
|Carson
|1,139
|37
|Castro
|1,987
|48
|Childress
|2,616
|34
|Cimarron
|635
|2
|Collingsworth
|522
|16
|Cottle
|299
|9
|Curry
|14,240
|225
|Dallam
|1,764
|42
|Deaf Smith
|4,107
|115
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,277
|131
|Hall
|930
|24
|Hardeman
|519
|20
|Hansford
|712
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,101
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,707
|137
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,910
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,164
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,520
|53
|Potter
|39,194
|770
|Quay
|2,317
|67
|Randall
|41,654
|531
|Roberts
|155
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,719
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,309
|34
|Texas
|6,427
|39
|Union
|854
|17
|Wheeler
|968
|22
|TOTAL
|151,377
|2,775