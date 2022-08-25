AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 78 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 39 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,194 cases, 770 deaths and 37,463 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 961 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and 39 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 41,654 cases, 531 deaths and 40,184 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 939 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services said that the COVID-19 hospitalization data, along with the COVID-19 case and death data, has been delayed “due to data reporting issues.”