AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 78 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,900 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and 39 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 39,194 cases, 770 deaths and 37,463 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 961 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and 39 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 41,654 cases, 531 deaths and 40,184 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 939 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services said that the COVID-19 hospitalization data, along with the COVID-19 case and death data, has been delayed “due to data reporting issues.”

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong41910
Beaver1,0689
Briscoe3618
Carson1,13937
Castro1,98748
Childress2,61634
Cimarron6352
Collingsworth52216
Cottle2999
Curry14,240225
Dallam1,76442
Deaf Smith4,107115
Donley47226
Gray4,277131
Hall93024
Hardeman51920
Hansford71230
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1017
Hutchinson5,707137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,910113
Ochiltree2,16448
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52053
Potter39,194770
Quay2,31767
Randall41,654531
Roberts1552
Roosevelt5,719107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,30934
Texas6,42739
Union85417
Wheeler96822
TOTAL151,3772,775