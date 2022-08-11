AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 107 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and 54 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 38,631 cases, 768 deaths and 36,758 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,105 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and 53 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 41,124 cases, 530 deaths and 39,480 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 1,114 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 29;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 24;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 906;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 789;
Available staffed hospital beds: 175;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong41710
Beaver1,0589
Briscoe3598
Carson1,12737
Castro1,95447
Childress2,61234
Cimarron6252
Collingsworth51916
Cottle2999
Curry14,043221
Dallam1,76243
Deaf Smith4,065115
Donley47226
Gray4,261129
Hall92524
Hardeman51819
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0423
Hemphill1,0997
Hutchinson5,679137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,899113
Ochiltree2,16048
Oldham3246
Parmer1,51453
Potter38,631768
Quay2,28165
Randall41,124530
Roberts1542
Roosevelt5,580106
Sherman37116
Swisher1,30234
Texas6,34339
Union84917
Wheeler96723
TOTAL149,6072,762