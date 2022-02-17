AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, 10 COVID-19-related deaths and 905 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths and 416 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,579 cases, 663 deaths, and 31,791 recoveries.

Randall County reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths, and 489 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,025 cases, 447 deaths and 33,977 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 12.51% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 130;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 73;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 54;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 12;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 45;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,039;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 925;

Available staffed hospital beds: 144;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 126.