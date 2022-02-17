AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, 10 COVID-19-related deaths and 905 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths and 416 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,579 cases, 663 deaths, and 31,791 recoveries.

Randall County reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths, and 489 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,025 cases, 447 deaths and 33,977 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 12.51% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 130;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 73;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 54;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 12;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 45;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 1,039;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 925;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 144;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 126.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3298
Beaver9449
Briscoe3248
Carson1,03933
Castro1,76946
Childress2,25628
Cimarron5562
Collingsworth46314
Cottle2509
Curry12,311165
Dallam1,68038
Deaf Smith3,477106
Donley43923
Gray4,090116
Hall77721
Hardeman49715
Hansford61828
Hartley1,0043
Hemphill9895
Hutchinson5,293130
Lipscomb49313
Moore3,600106
Ochiltree1,73145
Oldham2946
Parmer1,40649
Potter35,579663
Quay1,95446
Randall38,025447
Roberts1411
Roosevelt4,90490
Sherman36216
Swisher1,22432
Texas5,93639
Union75512
Wheeler90719
TOTAL136,3402,381