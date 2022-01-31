AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 729 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 600 recoveries, according to Monday’s COVID-19 report card.

Potter County reported 344 new cases of COVID-19 and 264 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 34,196 cases, 639 deaths, and 27,102 recoveries.

Randall County reported 385 new cases of COVID-19 and 336 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,490 cases, 419 deaths, and 28,594 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 26.08% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 235;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 147;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 81;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 7;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 29;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 61;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 1,018;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 903;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 152;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 123.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3148
Beaver8529
Briscoe3038
Carson98031
Castro1,67145
Childress2,15226
Cimarron5022
Collingsworth44213
Cottle2469
Curry11,482160
Dallam1,52736
Deaf Smith3,248105
Donley42320
Gray3,943108
Hall72420
Hardeman49114
Hansford57127
Hartley9263
Hemphill9104
Hutchinson5,031121
Lipscomb47813
Moore3,516104
Ochiltree1,66142
Oldham2876
Parmer1,35246
Potter34,196639
Quay1,87537
Randall36,490419
Roberts1361
Roosevelt4,37788
Sherman34416
Swisher1,19730
Texas5,50839
Union69912
Wheeler88015
TOTAL130,1212,278