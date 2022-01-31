AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 729 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 600 recoveries, according to Monday’s COVID-19 report card.

Potter County reported 344 new cases of COVID-19 and 264 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 34,196 cases, 639 deaths, and 27,102 recoveries.

Randall County reported 385 new cases of COVID-19 and 336 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,490 cases, 419 deaths, and 28,594 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 26.08% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 235;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 147;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 81;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 29;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 61;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,018;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 903;

Available staffed hospital beds: 152;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 123.