AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 76 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,381 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and 31 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 42,498 cases, 778 deaths, and 41,085 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 635 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 45 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 45,939 cases, 541 deaths, and 44,652 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 746 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,058;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 931;
Available staffed hospital beds: 248;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong44110
Beaver1,1519
Briscoe4268
Carson1,17338
Castro2,17648
Childress2,79834
Cimarron6912
Collingsworth55416
Cottle3349
Curry15,123233
Dallam1,78043
Deaf Smith4,359118
Donley49426
Gray4,388132
Hall99324
Hardeman56821
Hansford73030
Hartley1,0513
Hemphill1,2058
Hutchinson6,003147
Lipscomb58817
Moore4,040115
Ochiltree2,21449
Oldham3396
Parmer1,54554
Potter42,498778
Quay2,53470
Randall45,939541
Roberts1612
Roosevelt6,209110
Sherman37816
Swisher1,35834
Texas6,76539
Union92920
Wheeler1,01725
TOTAL162,9522,835