AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 76 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,381 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and 31 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 42,498 cases, 778 deaths, and 41,085 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 635 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 45 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 45,939 cases, 541 deaths, and 44,652 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 746 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.55% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,058;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 931;

Available staffed hospital beds: 248;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 143.