AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 372 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported four new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 175 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,659 cases, 675 deaths, and 33,663 recoveries.

Randall County reported three new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 197 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,112 cases, 459 deaths and 36,230 recoveries.

Currently, the city of Amarillo remains at Level Red on its COVID-19 status level chart, which means that local hospital capacity remains stressed. According to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the following metrics remain at the Level Red status, as of Thursday:

Adult Bed Utilization: 93%;

Intensince Care Unit Utilization: 85%;

Ventilator Utilization: 57%.

COVID-19 Status Level chart from the city of Amarillo

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 7.07% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 71;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 36;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 35;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 28;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,004;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 890;

Available staffed hospital beds: 182;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 136.