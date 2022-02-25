AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 372 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported four new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 175 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,659 cases, 675 deaths, and 33,663 recoveries.

Randall County reported three new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 197 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,112 cases, 459 deaths and 36,230 recoveries.

Currently, the city of Amarillo remains at Level Red on its COVID-19 status level chart, which means that local hospital capacity remains stressed. According to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the following metrics remain at the Level Red status, as of Thursday:

  • Adult Bed Utilization: 93%;
  • Intensince Care Unit Utilization: 85%;
  • Ventilator Utilization: 57%.
COVID-19 Status Level chart from the city of Amarillo

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 7.07% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 71;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 36;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 35;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 28;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 1,004;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 890;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 182;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 136.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3318
Beaver9469
Briscoe3288
Carson1,04734
Castro1,77946
Childress2,44828
Cimarron5592
Collingsworth48816
Cottle2529
Curry12,438168
Dallam1,70239
Deaf Smith3,521109
Donley44824
Gray4,108122
Hall85521
Hardeman49818
Hansford62428
Hartley1,0153
Hemphill1,0186
Hutchinson5,322132
Lipscomb49514
Moore3,678108
Ochiltree1,73346
Oldham3016
Parmer1,41551
Potter35,659675
Quay1,96647
Randall38,112459
Roberts1461
Roosevelt4,94091
Sherman36616
Swisher1,23532
Texas5,94439
Union76812
Wheeler91420
TOTAL137,3922,445