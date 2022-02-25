AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 372 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported four new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 175 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,659 cases, 675 deaths, and 33,663 recoveries.
Randall County reported three new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 197 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,112 cases, 459 deaths and 36,230 recoveries.
Currently, the city of Amarillo remains at Level Red on its COVID-19 status level chart, which means that local hospital capacity remains stressed. According to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the following metrics remain at the Level Red status, as of Thursday:
- Adult Bed Utilization: 93%;
- Intensince Care Unit Utilization: 85%;
- Ventilator Utilization: 57%.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 7.07% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 71;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 36;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 35;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 28;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 1,004;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 890;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 182;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
- Available ventilators: 136.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|331
|8
|Beaver
|946
|9
|Briscoe
|328
|8
|Carson
|1,047
|34
|Castro
|1,779
|46
|Childress
|2,448
|28
|Cimarron
|559
|2
|Collingsworth
|488
|16
|Cottle
|252
|9
|Curry
|12,438
|168
|Dallam
|1,702
|39
|Deaf Smith
|3,521
|109
|Donley
|448
|24
|Gray
|4,108
|122
|Hall
|855
|21
|Hardeman
|498
|18
|Hansford
|624
|28
|Hartley
|1,015
|3
|Hemphill
|1,018
|6
|Hutchinson
|5,322
|132
|Lipscomb
|495
|14
|Moore
|3,678
|108
|Ochiltree
|1,733
|46
|Oldham
|301
|6
|Parmer
|1,415
|51
|Potter
|35,659
|675
|Quay
|1,966
|47
|Randall
|38,112
|459
|Roberts
|146
|1
|Roosevelt
|4,940
|91
|Sherman
|366
|16
|Swisher
|1,235
|32
|Texas
|5,944
|39
|Union
|768
|12
|Wheeler
|914
|20
|TOTAL
|137,392
|2,445