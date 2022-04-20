AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, 24 COVID-19-related deaths and three recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported four new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 35,814 cases, 751 deaths, and 35,039 recoveries.

Randall County reported three new COVID-19 cases, seven COVID-19-related deaths and three COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 38,381 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,818 recoveries.

Officials with the city of Amarillo told MyHighPlains.com that the increase of reported COVID-19 deaths are deaths that had not been previously reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services between August 2020 and March 2022.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.56% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 3;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 900;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 770;

Available staffed hospital beds: 191;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 141.