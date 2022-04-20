AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, 24 COVID-19-related deaths and three recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported four new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 35,814 cases, 751 deaths, and 35,039 recoveries.

Randall County reported three new COVID-19 cases, seven COVID-19-related deaths and three COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 38,381 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,818 recoveries.

Officials with the city of Amarillo told MyHighPlains.com that the increase of reported COVID-19 deaths are deaths that had not been previously reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services between August 2020 and March 2022.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.56% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 3;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 900;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 770;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 191;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 141.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9679
Briscoe3398
Carson1,07536
Castro1,79747
Childress2,47031
Cimarron5672
Collingsworth49416
Cottle2669
Curry12,656189
Dallam1,73340
Deaf Smith3,760111
Donley46026
Gray4,151125
Hall86923
Hardeman49819
Hansford64729
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,387135
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,735111
Ochiltree2,06448
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46452
Potter35,814751
Quay2,00151
Randall38,381517
Roberts1482
Roosevelt5,00092
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25734
Texas5,99339
Union78416
Wheeler92522
TOTAL139,3902,647