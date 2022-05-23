AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 14 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported five new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,921 cases, 754 deaths, and 35,102 recoveries.
Randall County reported two new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,471 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,884 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 2;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 1;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 999;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;
Available staffed hospital beds: 206;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 10;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|361
|9
|Beaver
|969
|9
|Briscoe
|340
|8
|Carson
|1,079
|36
|Castro
|1,803
|47
|Childress
|2,475
|33
|Cimarron
|566
|2
|Collingsworth
|494
|16
|Cottle
|271
|9
|Curry
|12,875
|200
|Dallam
|1,737
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,764
|111
|Donley
|461
|26
|Gray
|4,154
|125
|Hall
|872
|24
|Hardeman
|499
|19
|Hansford
|648
|29
|Hartley
|1,035
|3
|Hemphill
|1,076
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,399
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|16
|Moore
|3,742
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,066
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,465
|52
|Potter
|35,921
|754
|Quay
|2,016
|56
|Randall
|38,471
|517
|Roberts
|148
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,042
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,259
|34
|Texas
|5,998
|39
|Union
|790
|16
|Wheeler
|926
|23
|TOTAL
|139,957
|2,677