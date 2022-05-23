AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 14 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported five new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,921 cases, 754 deaths, and 35,102 recoveries.

Randall County reported two new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,471 cases, 517 deaths, and 37,884 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 2;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 1;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 999;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;
Available staffed hospital beds: 206;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 10;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 146.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3619
Beaver9699
Briscoe3408
Carson1,07936
Castro1,80347
Childress2,47533
Cimarron5662
Collingsworth49416
Cottle2719
Curry12,875200
Dallam1,73740
Deaf Smith3,764111
Donley46126
Gray4,154125
Hall87224
Hardeman49919
Hansford64829
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0767
Hutchinson5,399136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,742111
Ochiltree2,06648
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter35,921754
Quay2,01656
Randall38,471517
Roberts1482
Roosevelt5,04298
Sherman36716
Swisher1,25934
Texas5,99839
Union79016
Wheeler92623
TOTAL139,9572,677