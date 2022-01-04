Amarillo area reports 685 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 108 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 685 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six deaths and 108 recoveries.

Potter County reported 313 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 42 recoveries.

Randall County reported 372 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-10-related deaths and 66 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.66%