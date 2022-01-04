Amarillo area reports 685 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 108 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 685 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six deaths and 108 recoveries.

Potter County reported 313 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 42 recoveries.

Randall County reported 372 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-10-related deaths and 66 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.66%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2238315
Beaver6729561
Briscoe1807249
Carson62929863
Castro1,135421,404
Childress1,834231,793
Cimarron4172326
Collingsworth34711438
Cottle2009245
Curry8,9961357,939
Dallam1,148321,344
Deaf Smith2,6901003,512
Donley31618647
Gray3,062964,080
Hall52415596
Hardeman40114445
Hansford484271,168
Hartley7862957
Hemphill7593740
Hutchinson3,4421104,136
Lipscomb41812455
Moore2,682933,618
Ochiltree1,479391,596
Oldham2146388
Parmer1,106441,581
Potter27,48061325,170
Quay1,557311,278
Randall28.70840126,447
Roberts1071113
Roosevelt3,509812,939
Sherman24016293
Swisher1,021261,502
Texas4,507394,049
Union53412418
Wheeler73115815
TOTAL101,8732,115102,312

