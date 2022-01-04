Amarillo area reports 685 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 108 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 685 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six deaths and 108 recoveries.
Potter County reported 313 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 42 recoveries.
Randall County reported 372 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-10-related deaths and 66 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.66%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|223
|8
|315
|Beaver
|672
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|180
|7
|249
|Carson
|629
|29
|863
|Castro
|1,135
|42
|1,404
|Childress
|1,834
|23
|1,793
|Cimarron
|417
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|347
|11
|438
|Cottle
|200
|9
|245
|Curry
|8,996
|135
|7,939
|Dallam
|1,148
|32
|1,344
|Deaf Smith
|2,690
|100
|3,512
|Donley
|316
|18
|647
|Gray
|3,062
|96
|4,080
|Hall
|524
|15
|596
|Hardeman
|401
|14
|445
|Hansford
|484
|27
|1,168
|Hartley
|786
|2
|957
|Hemphill
|759
|3
|740
|Hutchinson
|3,442
|110
|4,136
|Lipscomb
|418
|12
|455
|Moore
|2,682
|93
|3,618
|Ochiltree
|1,479
|39
|1,596
|Oldham
|214
|6
|388
|Parmer
|1,106
|44
|1,581
|Potter
|27,480
|613
|25,170
|Quay
|1,557
|31
|1,278
|Randall
|28.708
|401
|26,447
|Roberts
|107
|1
|113
|Roosevelt
|3,509
|81
|2,939
|Sherman
|240
|16
|293
|Swisher
|1,021
|26
|1,502
|Texas
|4,507
|39
|4,049
|Union
|534
|12
|418
|Wheeler
|731
|15
|815
|TOTAL
|101,873
|2,115
|102,312