Amarillo area reports 678 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 137 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 678 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and 137 recoveries.

Potter County reported 329 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 59 recoveries.

Randall County reported 349 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.81%