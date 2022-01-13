Amarillo area reports 678 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 137 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 678 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and 137 recoveries.
Potter County reported 329 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 59 recoveries.
Randall County reported 349 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.81%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|231
|8
|330
|Beaver
|745
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|209
|8
|254
|Carson
|667
|30
|892
|Castro
|1,209
|43
|1,430
|Childress
|1,906
|24
|1,823
|Cimarron
|446
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|366
|13
|450
|Cottle
|201
|9
|247
|Curry
|9,739
|141
|8,340
|Dallam
|1,171
|33
|1,382
|Deaf Smith
|2,769
|101
|3,599
|Donley
|329
|19
|694
|Gray
|3,141
|103
|4,217
|Hall
|544
|16
|617
|Hardeman
|409
|14
|447
|Hansford
|496
|27
|1,227
|Hartley
|795
|3
|978
|Hemphill
|772
|3
|776
|Hutchinson
|3,611
|117
|4,251
|Lipscomb
|425
|13
|474
|Moore
|2,762
|97
|3,686
|Ochiltree
|1,503
|39
|1,647
|Oldham
|222
|6
|398
|Parmer
|1,141
|45
|1,615
|Potter
|29,479
|623
|25,786
|Quay
|1,678
|34
|1,446
|Randall
|30,936
|411
|27,111
|Roberts
|110
|1
|117
|Roosevelt
|3,822
|83
|3,206
|Sherman
|244
|16
|298
|Swisher
|1,054
|27
|1,524
|Texas
|4,830
|39
|4,049
|Union
|596
|12
|464
|Wheeler
|766
|15
|837
|TOTAL
|108,421
|2,183
|105,365