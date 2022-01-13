Amarillo area reports 678 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 137 recoveries

Coronavirus

Jan. 13 COVID-19 Report Card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 678 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and 137 recoveries.

Potter County reported 329 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 59 recoveries.

Randall County reported 349 new cases of COVID-19 and 78 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.81%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2318330
Beaver7459561
Briscoe2098254
Carson66730892
Castro1,209431,430
Childress1,906241,823
Cimarron4462326
Collingsworth36613450
Cottle2019247
Curry9,7391418,340
Dallam1,171331,382
Deaf Smith2,7691013,599
Donley32919694
Gray3,1411034,217
Hall54416617
Hardeman40914447
Hansford496271,227
Hartley7953978
Hemphill7723776
Hutchinson3,6111174,251
Lipscomb42513474
Moore2,762973,686
Ochiltree1,503391,647
Oldham2226398
Parmer1,141451,615
Potter29,47962325,786
Quay1,678341,446
Randall30,93641127,111
Roberts1101117
Roosevelt3,822833,206
Sherman24416298
Swisher1,054271,524
Texas4,830394,049
Union59612464
Wheeler76615837
TOTAL108,4212,183105,365

