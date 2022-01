Amarillo area reports 677 new cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths, 93 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 677 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, eight COVID-10-related deaths and 93 recoveries.

Potter County reported 331 new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 38 recoveries.

Randall County reported 346 new cases of COVID-19, five COVID-10-related deaths and 55 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.71%

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 226 8 325 Beaver 715 9 561 Briscoe 188 7 252 Carson 643 29 881 Castro 1,160 43 1,419 Childress 1,863 24 1,807 Cimarron 429 2 326 Collingsworth 351 11 444 Cottle 200 9 247 Curry 9,246 135 8,114 Dallam 1,161 33 1,355 Deaf Smith 2,721 101 3,567 Donley 320 18 676 Gray 3,095 99 4,152 Hall 531 16 609 Hardeman 403 14 446 Hansford 491 27 1,198 Hartley 790 2 966 Hemphill 767 3 760 Hutchinson 3,506 114 4,204 Lipscomb 422 13 466 Moore 2,726 95 3,650 Ochiltree 1,492 39 1,624 Oldham 218 6 397 Parmer 1,115 45 1,600 Potter 28,908 622 25,636 Quay 1,614 31 1,379 Randall 30,365 411 26,950 Roberts 110 1 113 Roosevelt 3,648 83 3,068 Sherman 241 16 296 Swisher 1,028 27 1,513 Texas 4,624 39 4,049 Union 563 12 438 Wheeler 743 15 826 TOTAL 105,373 2,150 103,918 CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

