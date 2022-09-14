AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 69 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,579 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 32 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,756 cases, 771 deaths and 38,196 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 789 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,223 cases, 534 deaths and 40,899 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 790 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.42% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 24;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 0;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 991;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 869;
Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 144.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|426
|10
|Beaver
|1,102
|9
|Briscoe
|371
|8
|Carson
|1,145
|37
|Castro
|2,039
|48
|Childress
|2,643
|34
|Cimarron
|665
|2
|Collingsworth
|533
|16
|Cottle
|303
|9
|Curry
|14,403
|229
|Dallam
|1,765
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,174
|115
|Donley
|478
|26
|Gray
|4,296
|132
|Hall
|951
|24
|Hardeman
|528
|20
|Hansford
|715
|30
|Hartley
|1,044
|3
|Hemphill
|1,113
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,760
|138
|Lipscomb
|569
|17
|Moore
|3,927
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,175
|49
|Oldham
|331
|6
|Parmer
|1,527
|53
|Potter
|39,756
|771
|Quay
|2,359
|67
|Randall
|42,223
|534
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,785
|107
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,317
|34
|Texas
|6,491
|39
|Union
|857
|19
|Wheeler
|972
|23
|TOTAL
|153,274
|2,791