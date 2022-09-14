AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 69 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,579 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 32 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,756 cases, 771 deaths and 38,196 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 789 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,223 cases, 534 deaths and 40,899 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 790 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.42% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 24;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 0;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 991;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 869;

Available staffed hospital beds: 184;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 144.