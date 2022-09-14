AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 66 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 69 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,579 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and 32 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,756 cases, 771 deaths and 38,196 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 789 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,223 cases, 534 deaths and 40,899 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 790 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.42% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 24;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 0;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 991;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 869;
Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 144.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42610
Beaver1,1029
Briscoe3718
Carson1,14537
Castro2,03948
Childress2,64334
Cimarron6652
Collingsworth53316
Cottle3039
Curry14,403229
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,174115
Donley47826
Gray4,296132
Hall95124
Hardeman52820
Hansford71530
Hartley1,0443
Hemphill1,1137
Hutchinson5,760138
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,927113
Ochiltree2,17549
Oldham3316
Parmer1,52753
Potter39,756771
Quay2,35967
Randall42,223534
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,785107
Sherman37516
Swisher1,31734
Texas6,49139
Union85719
Wheeler97223
TOTAL153,2742,791