AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 658 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 304 recoveries, according to Thursday’s COVID-19 report card.

Potter County reported 307 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 147 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 33,676 cases, 638 deaths, and 26,676 recoveries.

Randall County reported 351 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 157 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,844 cases, 416 deaths, and 28,089 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 26.1% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 261;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 161;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 93;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 37;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 62;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,000;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 887;

Available staffed hospital beds: 121;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 121.