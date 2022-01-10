Amarillo area reports 646 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 361 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to collected data from the Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, the area reported 646 new cases of COVID-19 and 361 recoveries, as well as three deaths, Monday afternoon.

Potter County reported 279 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 173 recoveries.

Randall County reported 367 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 188 recoveries. In a new grim milestone, Randall County’s total number of COVID-19 cases breached 30,000 and landed at 30,019.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2268325
Beaver7159561
Briscoe1887252
Carson64329881
Castro1,160431,419
Childress1,863241,807
Cimarron4292326
Collingsworth35111444
Cottle2009247
Curry9,2461358,114
Dallam1,161331,355
Deaf Smith2,7211013,567
Donley32018676
Gray3,095994,152
Hall53116609
Hardeman40314446
Hansford491271,198
Hartley7902966
Hemphill7673760
Hutchinson3,5061144,204
Lipscomb42213466
Moore2,726953,650
Ochiltree1,492391,624
Oldham2186397
Parmer1,115451,600
Potter28,57761925,598
Quay1,614311,379
Randall30,01940626,895
Roberts1101113
Roosevelt3,648833,068
Sherman24116296
Swisher1,028271,513
Texas4,624394,049
Union56312438
Wheeler74315826
TOTAL105,3732,150103,918

