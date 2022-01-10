Amarillo area reports 646 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths, 361 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to collected data from the Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, the area reported 646 new cases of COVID-19 and 361 recoveries, as well as three deaths, Monday afternoon.

Potter County reported 279 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 173 recoveries.

Randall County reported 367 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 188 recoveries. In a new grim milestone, Randall County’s total number of COVID-19 cases breached 30,000 and landed at 30,019.