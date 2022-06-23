AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 25 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and 15 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 36,438 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,224 recoveries.
Randall County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 38,998 cases, 519 deaths, and 38,003 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.31% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 953;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 828;
Available staffed hospital beds: 172;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 145.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|368
|10
|Beaver
|991
|9
|Briscoe
|344
|8
|Carson
|1,086
|37
|Castro
|1,839
|47
|Childress
|2,493
|34
|Cimarron
|575
|2
|Collingsworth
|498
|16
|Cottle
|273
|9
|Curry
|13,189
|208
|Dallam
|1,742
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,822
|111
|Donley
|463
|26
|Gray
|4,172
|127
|Hall
|891
|24
|Hardeman
|500
|19
|Hansford
|657
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,080
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,470
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|17
|Moore
|3,833
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,085
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,480
|52
|Potter
|36,438
|759
|Quay
|2,087
|58
|Randall
|38,998
|519
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,147
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,268
|34
|Texas
|6,058
|39
|Union
|811
|17
|Wheeler
|932
|22
|TOTAL
|142,011
|2,700