AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 25 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and 15 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 36,438 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,224 recoveries.

Randall County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 38,998 cases, 519 deaths, and 38,003 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.31% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 953;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 828;
Available staffed hospital beds: 172;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36810
Beaver9919
Briscoe3448
Carson1,08637
Castro1,83947
Childress2,49334
Cimarron5752
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2739
Curry13,189208
Dallam1,74240
Deaf Smith3,822111
Donley46326
Gray4,172127
Hall89124
Hardeman50019
Hansford65729
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0807
Hutchinson5,470136
Lipscomb55617
Moore3,833111
Ochiltree2,08548
Oldham3126
Parmer1,48052
Potter36,438759
Quay2,08758
Randall38,998519
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,14798
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26834
Texas6,05839
Union81117
Wheeler93222
TOTAL142,0112,700