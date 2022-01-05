Amarillo area reports 617 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 194 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 617 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, eight deaths and 194 recoveries.

Potter County reported 312 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 98 recoveries.

Randall County reported 305 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 96 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.43%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2248319
Beaver6729561
Briscoe1837249
Carson63329866
Castro1,136421,406
Childress1,839231,798
Cimarron4172326
Collingsworth34711439
Cottle2009246
Curry9,1291358,105
Dallam1,152321,346
Deaf Smith2,6961003,528
Donley31818649
Gray3,073964,088
Hall52415600
Hardeman40114445
Hansford486271,183
Hartley7872957
Hemphill7653745
Hutchinson3,4651104,154
Lipscomb41912458
Moore2,688943,625
Ochiltree1,483391,601
Oldham2166392
Parmer1,110441,585
Potter27,79261725,268
Quay1,590311,354
Randall29,01340526,543
Roberts1071113
Roosevelt3,538813,039
Sherman24016293
Swisher1,023261,505
Texas4,507394,049
Union54412432
Wheeler73315820
TOTAL102,8332,122102,893

