Amarillo area reports 617 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 194 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 617 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, eight deaths and 194 recoveries.

Potter County reported 312 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 98 recoveries.

Randall County reported 305 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 96 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.43%