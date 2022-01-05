Amarillo area reports 617 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, 194 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 617 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, eight deaths and 194 recoveries.
Potter County reported 312 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 98 recoveries.
Randall County reported 305 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 96 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.43%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|224
|8
|319
|Beaver
|672
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|183
|7
|249
|Carson
|633
|29
|866
|Castro
|1,136
|42
|1,406
|Childress
|1,839
|23
|1,798
|Cimarron
|417
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|347
|11
|439
|Cottle
|200
|9
|246
|Curry
|9,129
|135
|8,105
|Dallam
|1,152
|32
|1,346
|Deaf Smith
|2,696
|100
|3,528
|Donley
|318
|18
|649
|Gray
|3,073
|96
|4,088
|Hall
|524
|15
|600
|Hardeman
|401
|14
|445
|Hansford
|486
|27
|1,183
|Hartley
|787
|2
|957
|Hemphill
|765
|3
|745
|Hutchinson
|3,465
|110
|4,154
|Lipscomb
|419
|12
|458
|Moore
|2,688
|94
|3,625
|Ochiltree
|1,483
|39
|1,601
|Oldham
|216
|6
|392
|Parmer
|1,110
|44
|1,585
|Potter
|27,792
|617
|25,268
|Quay
|1,590
|31
|1,354
|Randall
|29,013
|405
|26,543
|Roberts
|107
|1
|113
|Roosevelt
|3,538
|81
|3,039
|Sherman
|240
|16
|293
|Swisher
|1,023
|26
|1,505
|Texas
|4,507
|39
|4,049
|Union
|544
|12
|432
|Wheeler
|733
|15
|820
|TOTAL
|102,833
|2,122
|102,893