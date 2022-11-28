AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 94 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 523 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and 50 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,461 cases, 773 deaths and 39,437 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 251 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 44 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 43,058 cases, 537 deaths and 42,249 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 272 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 16;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,013;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 887;

Available staffed hospital beds: 233;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 143.