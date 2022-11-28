AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 94 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 523 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and 50 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,461 cases, 773 deaths and 39,437 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 251 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 44 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 43,058 cases, 537 deaths and 42,249 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 272 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,013;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 887;
Available staffed hospital beds: 233;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43010
Beaver1,1349
Briscoe3968
Carson1,15537
Castro2,07648
Childress2,66734
Cimarron6722
Collingsworth54016
Cottle3079
Curry14,706231
Dallam1,76843
Deaf Smith4,233116
Donley48026
Gray4,320133
Hall95924
Hardeman54921
Hansford72130
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1488
Hutchinson5,868143
Lipscomb57417
Moore3,966114
Ochiltree2,18349
Oldham3346
Parmer1,53353
Potter40,461773
Quay2,43169
Randall43,058537
Roberts1572
Roosevelt5,895109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,33134
Texas6,60539
Union92020
Wheeler98223
TOTAL155,9802,812