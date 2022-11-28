AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 61 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 94 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 523 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and 50 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,461 cases, 773 deaths and 39,437 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 251 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 44 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 43,058 cases, 537 deaths and 42,249 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 272 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,013;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 887;
Available staffed hospital beds: 233;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 143.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|430
|10
|Beaver
|1,134
|9
|Briscoe
|396
|8
|Carson
|1,155
|37
|Castro
|2,076
|48
|Childress
|2,667
|34
|Cimarron
|672
|2
|Collingsworth
|540
|16
|Cottle
|307
|9
|Curry
|14,706
|231
|Dallam
|1,768
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,233
|116
|Donley
|480
|26
|Gray
|4,320
|133
|Hall
|959
|24
|Hardeman
|549
|21
|Hansford
|721
|30
|Hartley
|1,046
|3
|Hemphill
|1,148
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,868
|143
|Lipscomb
|574
|17
|Moore
|3,966
|114
|Ochiltree
|2,183
|49
|Oldham
|334
|6
|Parmer
|1,533
|53
|Potter
|40,461
|773
|Quay
|2,431
|69
|Randall
|43,058
|537
|Roberts
|157
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,895
|109
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,331
|34
|Texas
|6,605
|39
|Union
|920
|20
|Wheeler
|982
|23
|TOTAL
|155,980
|2,812