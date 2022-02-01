AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 603 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, eight new COVID-19-related deaths and 200 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 310 new cases of COVID-19, five new COVID-19-related deaths and 84 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 34,506 cases, 644 deaths, and 27,186 recoveries.

Randall County reported 293 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 116 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,783 cases, 422 deaths, and 28,710 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 23.67% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 236;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 148;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 81;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 7;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 27;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 64;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 997;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 888;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 144;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 0;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 117.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3178
Beaver8529
Briscoe3078
Carson98331
Castro1,72245
Childress2,15427
Cimarron5022
Collingsworth44613
Cottle2479
Curry11,607160
Dallam1,54935
Deaf Smith3,259105
Donley42620
Gray3,969109
Hall72820
Hardeman49314
Hansford57327
Hartley9323
Hemphill9104
Hutchinson5,095120
Lipscomb47812
Moore3,529104
Ochiltree1,66142
Oldham2886
Parmer1,36146
Potter34,506644
Quay1,88237
Randall36,783422
Roberts1361
Roosevelt4,44588
Sherman34516
Swisher1,20230
Texas5,50839
Union70412
Wheeler88015
TOTAL130,1762,275