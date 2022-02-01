AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 603 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, eight new COVID-19-related deaths and 200 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 310 new cases of COVID-19, five new COVID-19-related deaths and 84 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 34,506 cases, 644 deaths, and 27,186 recoveries.

Randall County reported 293 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 116 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,783 cases, 422 deaths, and 28,710 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 23.67% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 236;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 148;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 81;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 27;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 64;

Total staffed hospital beds: 997;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 888;

Available staffed hospital beds: 144;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 0;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 117.