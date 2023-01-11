AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 81 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,606 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,887 cases, 778 deaths, and 40,384 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 725 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and 45 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 44,715 cases, 541 deaths, and 43,293 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 881 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,052;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 924;
Available staffed hospital beds: 236;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 142.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|439
|10
|Beaver
|1,143
|9
|Briscoe
|422
|8
|Carson
|1,173
|38
|Castro
|2,163
|48
|Childress
|2,785
|34
|Cimarron
|690
|2
|Collingsworth
|552
|16
|Cottle
|330
|9
|Curry
|15,071
|233
|Dallam
|1,780
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,350
|118
|Donley
|494
|26
|Gray
|4,379
|133
|Hall
|992
|24
|Hardeman
|567
|21
|Hansford
|729
|30
|Hartley
|1,051
|3
|Hemphill
|1,205
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,984
|146
|Lipscomb
|588
|17
|Moore
|4,039
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,213
|49
|Oldham
|338
|6
|Parmer
|1,543
|54
|Potter
|41,887
|778
|Quay
|2,523
|70
|Randall
|44,715
|541
|Roberts
|160
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,070
|110
|Sherman
|377
|16
|Swisher
|1,354
|34
|Texas
|6,723
|39
|Union
|927
|20
|Wheeler
|1,014
|25
|TOTAL
|160,770
|2,836