AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 81 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,606 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,887 cases, 778 deaths, and 40,384 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 725 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and 45 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 44,715 cases, 541 deaths, and 43,293 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 881 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,052;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 924;

Available staffed hospital beds: 236;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 142.