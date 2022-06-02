AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and four COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,042 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,127 recoveries.
Randall County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. The county’s total is 38,576 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,901 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.82% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 8;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 979;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;
Available staffed hospital beds: 192;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 149.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|361
|10
|Beaver
|975
|9
|Briscoe
|340
|8
|Carson
|1,081
|36
|Castro
|1,805
|47
|Childress
|2,476
|33
|Cimarron
|567
|2
|Collingsworth
|495
|16
|Cottle
|272
|9
|Curry
|12,966
|205
|Dallam
|1,739
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,766
|111
|Donley
|461
|26
|Gray
|4,159
|125
|Hall
|873
|24
|Hardeman
|499
|19
|Hansford
|650
|29
|Hartley
|1,035
|3
|Hemphill
|1,076
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,405
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|16
|Moore
|3,751
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,068
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,465
|52
|Potter
|36,042
|755
|Quay
|2,038
|57
|Randall
|38,576
|518
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,069
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,262
|34
|Texas
|6,007
|39
|Union
|792
|16
|Wheeler
|927
|23
|TOTAL
|140,383
|2,686