AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and four COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 36,042 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,127 recoveries.

Randall County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. The county’s total is 38,576 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,901 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.82% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 8;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 979;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 849;
Available staffed hospital beds: 192;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 149.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36110
Beaver9759
Briscoe3408
Carson1,08136
Castro1,80547
Childress2,47633
Cimarron5672
Collingsworth49516
Cottle2729
Curry12,966205
Dallam1,73940
Deaf Smith3,766111
Donley46126
Gray4,159125
Hall87324
Hardeman49919
Hansford65029
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0767
Hutchinson5,405136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,751111
Ochiltree2,06848
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter36,042755
Quay2,03857
Randall38,576518
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,06998
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26234
Texas6,00739
Union79216
Wheeler92723
TOTAL140,3832,686