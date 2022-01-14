Amarillo area reports 596 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 139 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 596 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and 139 recoveries.

Potter County reported 250 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 76 recoveries.

Randall County reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.74%

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2318330
Beaver7459561
Briscoe1218254
Carson67230894
Castro1,215451,432
Childress1,912241,830
Cimarron4462326
Collingsworth36913455
Cottle2029247
Curry9,7391418,340
Dallam1,175331,390
Deaf Smith2,7841013,605
Donley33119696
Gray3,1651044,229
Hall54416617
Hardeman40914448
Hansford498271,235
Hartley7963982
Hemphill7813796
Hutchinson3,6261174,254
Lipscomb43113478
Moore2,770973,691
Ochiltree1,508391,653
Oldham2226398
Parmer1,149451,624
Potter29,75962425,862
Quay1,678341,446
Randall31,28241127,174
Roberts1171117
Roosevelt3,822833,209
Sherman24616299
Swisher1,062271,526
Texas4,830394,049
Union59612464
Wheeler77115841
TOTAL108,4212,191105,752

