Amarillo area reports 596 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 139 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 596 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and 139 recoveries.

Potter County reported 250 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 76 recoveries.

Randall County reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.74%