Amarillo area reports 596 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 139 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 596 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one COVID-19-related death and 139 recoveries.
Potter County reported 250 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 76 recoveries.
Randall County reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.74%
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|231
|8
|330
|Beaver
|745
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|121
|8
|254
|Carson
|672
|30
|894
|Castro
|1,215
|45
|1,432
|Childress
|1,912
|24
|1,830
|Cimarron
|446
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|369
|13
|455
|Cottle
|202
|9
|247
|Curry
|9,739
|141
|8,340
|Dallam
|1,175
|33
|1,390
|Deaf Smith
|2,784
|101
|3,605
|Donley
|331
|19
|696
|Gray
|3,165
|104
|4,229
|Hall
|544
|16
|617
|Hardeman
|409
|14
|448
|Hansford
|498
|27
|1,235
|Hartley
|796
|3
|982
|Hemphill
|781
|3
|796
|Hutchinson
|3,626
|117
|4,254
|Lipscomb
|431
|13
|478
|Moore
|2,770
|97
|3,691
|Ochiltree
|1,508
|39
|1,653
|Oldham
|222
|6
|398
|Parmer
|1,149
|45
|1,624
|Potter
|29,759
|624
|25,862
|Quay
|1,678
|34
|1,446
|Randall
|31,282
|411
|27,174
|Roberts
|117
|1
|117
|Roosevelt
|3,822
|83
|3,209
|Sherman
|246
|16
|299
|Swisher
|1,062
|27
|1,526
|Texas
|4,830
|39
|4,049
|Union
|596
|12
|464
|Wheeler
|771
|15
|841
|TOTAL
|108,421
|2,191
|105,752